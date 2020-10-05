Legendary former Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden said he feels fine after testing positive for COVID-19, the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper reported Monday.

Bowden, 90, led the Seminoles to their first national championship, under Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward, in 1993 and is credited with turning the program into a national powerhouse. He coached the team from 1976 through 2009, and he also won a national championship in 1999.

Derek Satterfield, FSU's senior associate communications director for football, told Spectrum News that his department wasn't planning an announcement about Bowden.

"Coach Bowden told Jim Henry from the Tallahassee Democrat," Satterfield wrote in an email.

Henry, the newspaper's sports editor, posted on Twitter early Monday that Bowden told him that he had tested positive following a recent release from the hospital for a leg infection.

"Says he feels good, and sounds good," Henry wrote.

Henry wrote in his report that Bowden learned Saturday that he had tested positive for the virus but that he hadn't shown any symptoms such as fever or coughing and hadn't had any associated breathing problems.

Twitter erupted to the report, with college football analyst and former FSU offensive coordinator Mark Richt posting that he was sending out his thoughts and prayers to Bowden.

"Thank you Coach Bowden. I love you Coach!" wrote Richt, who served as FSU's offensive coordinator under Bowden. He also served as head coach at the University of Miami and the University of Georgia.

Wrote former NFL quarterback Gino Torretta, who won the Heisman Trophy at the University of Miami: "Here's to a speedy recovery for one of the best to ever do it."