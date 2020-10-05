Homeless Empowerment Program has Partnered with Pinellas County Schools to provide workforce development services at the new North Greenwood Adult Education and Workforce Development Center in Clearwater.





The partnership includes a collaboration with Pinellas County Schools Adult Education Center, Pinellas Technical College and CareerSource Pinellas to conduct:



Community outreach

Career counseling

Adult Basic Education

General Education Diploma (GED) courses

Self-enrichment courses

Job training

Resume building

Interview skills

Job placement

Online certifications

Higher degree opportunities



"We realize the urgency and how crucial it is to quickly getting results and quickly getting some financial stability," said Zak White, Executive Vice President of HEP.



James Bryant, an HEP resident, knows how much programs like these can help, he recently found work after turning to HEP for help.



"If someone like myself who has been homeless for four years or so can actually walk out and watch their life actually change and be able to get themselves to a point where they’re comfortable being around other people with work, socializing, being able to understand that there’s a life that I can live and it’s worth living today," said Bryant.