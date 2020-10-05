The Orange County Supervisor of Elections office was closed Sunday, but with the voter registration deadline on Monday, there were lines on Friday. The office even opened on Saturday to meet the demand.

In fact, the number of registered voters in Orange County has been climbing since November 2016. Back then it was around 777,000 people

By November 2018, that number rose to 798,000.

Right now, nearly 850,000 voters are registered in Orange County.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said his office has seen a big jump in voter registrations, especially over the past several days.

Some of those prospective voters are planning to vote for the first time.

“I’m gonna feel grown, to be honest,” high school senior Yaire Torres told Spectrum News 13, explaining that she’ll feel a great sense of accomplishment.

"It’s weird because you would always see your parents coming home late, because they just came back from voting. So it’s like ‘okay, I get to go with her this time. It’s kind of cool.”