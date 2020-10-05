WAKE FOREST, N.C. – Hope + Vine provides training on job and life skills for young women aging out of the foster care system. Many of the young women craft jewelry to sell.

The non-profit has navigated through the pandemic and continues to find a way to keep offering support.

“In early March, my husband kind of saw this, what was coming, and he said that you really need to have a plan because this is coming and we are going to be sent home,” said executive director Rachael Smith.

The non-profit armed their artisans with the tools they would need to make the jewelry at home, meaning they were able to stay employed.

Smith also kept in touch with each of the women as they whole mission is to provide care as the young women are aging out of foster care.

“We checked in with them twice a week with Zoom calls just to make sure that they were doing OK, checking up on them," Smith said. "Making sure they had toilet paper and all the things we were desperate for.”

The jewelry is typically sold at vendor events, many of which have been canceled for the foreseeable future.

But in typical fashion, Hope + Vine has a plan. they are now holding their own weekly sidewalk sales in Wake Forest. Even during a pandemic, the mission to help doesn’t change.

“We’re still doing good work. It’s definitely different. it’s definitely not what we had anticipated for this year, but we are fortunate that we have been able to kind of roll with it,” Smith said.

Along with the salewalk sales, the non-profit also sells their jewelry and apparel online.