GREENSBORO, N.C. – The founder of the regional fast-food breakfast chain Biscuitville, Maurice Jennings, passed away at the age of 86 on September 19th.

He opened the first Biscuitville in Danville, Virginia in 1975 and expanded quickly throughout North Carolina, building a total of 63 Biscuitville chain restaurants.

Biscuitville Area Coach Keith Hobson, who worked for the chain for 37-years, says Jennings was a lot more than a businessman.

He was a philanthropist, and always put his employees and customers first.

“Maurice's stretch or his reach went far beyond the borders of any Biscuitville. You know, it was about what he did in his community, and he challenged us to be in our community,” Hobson emphasizes.

Hobson says they plan to keep expanding the Biscuitville chain to meet Jennings' vision for the company.