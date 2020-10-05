CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- People seem to be getting more musical during COVID-19.



“In July, August for us normally 12 pianos would be a good number. This July and August we sold and delivered 40 pianos,” says The Steinway Piano Gallery in Charlotte Co-Owner Mark Love.



Piano sales had been going down around the country. In 2016 AARP says Americans purchased around 30,000 acoustic pianos down from more than 360,000 in 1919. Those numbers are a bit different now.



Love says during COVID-19, he's seen a range of customers from young professionals to parents to people who are older. While Love doesn't know if COVID-19 will reverse the downward trend of national piano purchases, he thinks people are buying pianos during the pandemic because they're a stress reliever.



“Playing an instrument is a real healthy way of exercising,” Love said.



One new piano owner says during COVID-19 more people have also been at home and it's given them new time.



“People are on the road so they don't have time to play. Now people are at home and they are sort of reverting back to that lifestyle of the fifties and sixties and seventies and the hustle and bustle is no longer there. So, I think that it's a centerpiece for families,” says Patrick Adams.