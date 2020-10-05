BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​A local dance studio is back and ready to groove.

Mayor Byron Brown posted a number of photos on Facebook of Devastation Dance Company’s grand reopening. The dance company, originally located on Bailey Avenue, had to move after a car crashed into the studio.

You can now find them at 975 Hertel Avenue.

Back & better than ever! I was proud to attend the grand opening of Devastation Dance Company. Established in 1997, the... Posted by Mayor Byron W. Brown on Saturday, October 3, 2020

If you’re interested in find out more about Devastation Dance Company, visit https://www.thedevastationdancecompany.studio/ or find them on Facebook.