It’s just the latest holiday to feel the pandemic’s pinch, and one Halloween store owner is hoping people try to overcome these scary times – by picking out scary costumes.

The store is discounting everything by 40%

“People coming in here and they have no idea what they wanna be, and we piece them together. That’s what I really miss this year, it’s just the personal interactions," said Ben Johansen, owner of Embellish FX.

His shop has been in business for eight years, but this year, sales are down.

Johansen believes that’s because so many people are still spooked by the coronavirus.

“I feel like COVID is blocking people from going out and celebrating Halloween and dressing up as full out as they normally do," said Cha Cha Chavez, with Embellish FX.

But that doesn’t mean Halloween is canceled.

“I find that now they’re exploring with makeup and getting creative, and sort of doing that as an escape and a therapy," Chavez said.

So, after years of selling masks (just not the kind we’ve all become accustomed to), Embellish FX is doing what it can to cash in on the holiday.

Whether it’s creepy, cute, scary or fancy – the company is marking everything down by 40% to bring in more customers.

“People are still going to dress up. People are still going to have fun, and that’s what it’s all about. I don’t think you can get rid of it," Johansen said.

“We’re still quite capable of helping everybody get what they need, which is a little smile on their face and a little blood on their face.”