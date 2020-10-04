GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new Greensboro bakery that makes keto-friendly and gluten-free baked goods only took four hours to sell out of everything it had on its grand opening on September 29.

Shayna Wesselink and her husband Jesse decided to open up Oh Goodness Bakery after Shayna Wesselink’s experience with low-carb baking became popular. All of the items on their menu are five grams or less of net carbs per serving and have alternative flours and sweeteners to help people sustain their carbohydrate-controlled and gluten-free lifestyles.



Even amid the pandemic the brand-new business is seeing great success, and the demand for these healthier options is there.



“We had our normal reservations about that as anyone would, like what they would look like, but we just decided it was a good time to be brave and give it a shot, and it was a good time personally for us in our lives to give it a try, so we are very pleased with the results," Wesselink said.



The bakery, for now, will be open twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays and launched an online ordering system on its website to make sure customers get what they want before it sells out.