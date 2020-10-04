We just about 30 days away from the November 3rd election, and there are a few things to keep in mind.

What You Need To Know October 5th is the deadline to register to vote in the state of Florida.



You can easily register online.



It’s not too late to request a vote-by-mail ballot.



COVID-19 precautions will be in place for in-person voting.

Polk County Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards recommends the online route for registering.

“If you have a Florida’s driver’s license or an ID issued by Highway Safety and Motor vehicles you can go online to registertovoteflorida.gov and do it right there,” she explained.

“If you don’t have a valid driver’s license you can register to vote with an application form that you then drop off at your local elections office.

If you are uncomfortable going into your local polling office, it’s not too late to request a vote-by-mail ballet, but you must be registered to vote by the October 5th deadline.

“If you have concerns about COVID-19, just know that all elections staff will be wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and disinfecting the polling locations frequently,” Edwards said.

You do not have to declare a political party affiliation to register to vote in the general election. In Florida, if you’ve been convicted of a felony, you can register to vote only if you have your voting rights restored.

Registered voters can early vote beginning October 24th. ​