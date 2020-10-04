BELLE ISLE, Fla. — Police and family members were searching for answers Sunday about a missing Belle Isle woman now missing for more than a week. Stephanie Hollingsworth was last seen on September 25 and is considered endangered.

Family members were hoping to see 100 people come out Sunday to help them search and asked volunteers to meet in front of the Walmart along Goldenrod Road in Belle Isle by 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to help them try to uncover any clues that could lead them to Stephanie Hollingsworth or her truck.

What You Need To Know Stephanie Hollingsworth left home in a Chevy Tahoe truck with plates Y50XUR



She removed $20 from bank on September 25



Police have no signficant leads in the case so far



Missing woman has some mental health concerns, police say

Hollingsworth was last seen at her home on Monet Avenue in Belle Isle a little over a week ago, September 25, according to police. When she left, she took her purse but left her phone behind before getting in her truck to leave. She drives a 2000 Silver Chevy Tahoe with the plates Y50XUR.

Hollingsworth withdrew $20 from the Bank of America along Hoffner and Goldenrod just before 2 p.m. that day, but police said that’s where her trail ends.

Family members and friends came together Saturday to pass out fliers and try to get people out to look for Hollingsworth. They said she is a caring person and they want to make sure she’s okay.

“We definitely can use as much help as possible,” Chad Chitwood, Hollingworth’s brother, said. “We appreciate all the locals that have been supporting and helping us. We’ll definitely give everyone an area to look either by foot, by car. The big thing right now is we’re looking for the vehicle that hasn’t been seen.”

Authorities said they haven’t received any meaningful leads in the case so far.

Hollingsworth is considered to be endangered, police say she has some mental health issues and needs care.

Anyone with information about Hollingsworth should contact police at 1-800-423-TIPS. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that can help solve the case.