When the coronavirus hit, many business owners saw a decline in sales, forcing them to find creative ways to stay afloat.

And one company decided to look for a high-profile partner – the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Blood Brothers is mixing up a new signature cocktail to drive foot traffic at the bars it supplies.

“We were just getting rolling at Blood Brothers, and then the bars and restaurants that were typically buying from us closed. They had no need for our product,” company president LJ Govoni said.

“So there were a few months where the future of Blood Brothers was pretty bleak.”

But now, the future is looking brighter – and more delicious.

“We got 2 buffalo chicken on there, we’ve got part of our pretzel,” Govani explained, describing one of his company’s new specialty bloody marys.

“This is going to be great. I think it’s a multi-million dollar brand that sells excellence and committed to Tampa Bay. So for their fans to get to try our product, combining those two experiences is just super exciting for us.”

Govani hopes the drink becomes bigger than just booze.

"The stadium is going to be doing their part to give a great fan experience on this beverage as well,” Govoni said.