SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A local bakery that helped people with mental health diagnoses will close for good.

Provisions Bakery has shut its door due to the pandemic.

With AccessCNY, the business trained more than 1,000 people, giving them job and life skills moving forward.

Dear Supporters, It is with deep sadness that we inform you that Provisions Bakery will permanently close as a result... Posted by Provisions Bakery & Restaurant on Friday, October 2, 2020

AccessCNY will make sure workers continue to get the help they need and provide pathways to a career.