WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following his COVID-19 diagnosis, President Donald Trump was flown by Marine One to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday night, where he will stay for "a few days," according to the White House.

What You Need To Know President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 Friday



First Lady Melania Trump also tested positive for coronavirus, in addition to Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien and two Republican Senators





Reports of Trump's condition emerged after top aide Hope Hicks tested positive





Trump was given remdesivir at the hospital after being given an experimental drug cocktail at the White House

A feverish and fatigued Trump walked out of the White House Friday night and boarded the helicopter to the military hospital, where he was given remdesivir following treatment with an experimental drug at the White House.

Giving a thumbs-up to reporters as he left the White House, President Trump left to undergo treatment for the virus that has killed over 200,000 Americans and infected more than 7 million in the U.S.

The White House said his visit to Walter Reed is precautionary, and he will be able to work from the medical hospital. According to the Associated Press, he has not transferred power to Vice President Mike Pence under the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Shortly before midnight, the president tweeted: "Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!"

Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

Late Friday night, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced that she, too, tested positive for the virus.

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.



As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020

Conway is one of several people in attendance at the White House Rose Garden ceremony announcing Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court to test positive for COVID-19, including Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), and University of Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins.

Tillis is the second member of the Senate Judiciary Committee to test positive for COVID-19, the first being Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who announced his diagnosis earlier Friday. (Read more about Sen. Tillis testing positive for coronavirus.)

Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, also tested positive. Campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh confirmed the news that Stepien received a diagnosis Friday and is experiencing “mild flu-like symptoms.” Stepien, who joined Trump at Tuesday’s first presidential debate, plans to quarantine until he recovers. Earlier Friday, Stepien sent emails to the campaign staff that their offices would remain open, but any campaign events involving the president were being postponed or transitioned to virtual events.

Both Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), have tested negative, according to the Biden campaign.

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus Friday morning and “remains in good health,” his spokesman said.

Here are some other storylines we're following:

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for further updates.