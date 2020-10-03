CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — People at the Cabarrus County Arena & Events Center got to see vehicles that dig, dump, drop, and flash all come to life Saturday morning at the annual Touch-A-Truck event.

More than 70 agencies and businesses were featured through the route.



The event this year was drive-through due to COVID-19.

The Caudle Family brought their three children to Touch-A-Truck.

“One of our children is obsessed with cars and trucks,” mother Mallory Caudle says. “So we knew he would get a kick out of seeing it, and with not much going on this year, we thought he would really enjoy it.”

The event had a wide variety of trucks from agencies and businesses across Cabarrus County and other parts of the state.

Assistant Director of Cabarrus County Active Living Parks, Byron Haigler helped organize the event.

“This event is important to get people interested in skilled trade positions,” he says. “We desperately need that right now.”

Caudle says she recognizes that people in these positions are not only needed, but they also make a difference.

“They’re excellent jobs and great benefits,” Caudle says. “But more importantly, they are helping people and are necessary.”