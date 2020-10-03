The Second Harvest Food Bank and City of Orlando are teaming up during Hispanic Heritage month to provide meals to families in need of assistance.

What You Need To Know People in Central Florida are still losing jobs because of COVID-19.



Theme park layoffs are a major factor.



Some of those coming for help have had their hours slashed.

This service is needed now more than ever as people in the Orlando area continue to lose their jobs because of the pandemic.

Cars lined up Saturday morning at Englewood Neighborhood Center, where volunteers filled cars up with food.

Cecileio Vasquez is one of many who picked up food. He has a wife, son, and a mother he's trying to take care of. He works at the airport, but his hours have been cut.

“It's 20 hours a week, normally 40-50 hours a week.”

The changes at his workplace make it more difficult to pay the bills and support his family.

Other people are out of work completely.

“I lost my job,” Dachira Vila said.

Vila worked at Disney. Her Husband still has a job, but the family of four trying to adjust during the pandemic and provide for their two children.

Disney recently announced earlier this week 28-thousands layoffs nationwide.

6,700 non-union employees here in Central Florida are among the people losing their jobs.

“It's been individuals that worked at the theme parks – people whose companies closed. So now they don't know how to make ends meet. We have heard all kinds of stories,” said Kelly Quintero​ with the Second Harvest Food Bank.