WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump promised to overturn a recent decision from the U.S. Navy SEALs after the elite unit made their ethos statement gender-neutral in an attempt to reflect a more diverse applicant pool.

The president responded to a report of the news on Twitter Thursday, saying he will, “be overturning this ridiculous order immediately!”

I will be overturning this ridiculous order immediately! https://t.co/sFIX5Y667v — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2020

It was not immediately clear if the president has issued the order to reverse the Navy’s changes. The White House has not responded to a request for comment.

Trump’s response came several days after the American Military News first reported that the Navy SEALs and the Navy Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC) changed their ethos and creed statements to better reflect a diverse community. The update included doing away with gendered terms such as “brotherhood” and “man.”

Another change was to alter the opening paragraph of the SEAL ethos from, “A common man with uncommon desire to succeed” to, “Common citizens with uncommon desire to succeed.” The SWCC creed now mentions an “elite group of maritime warriors” instead of the original “elite brotherhood of sailors.”

The original SEAL ethos was written well before women were legally allowed to join the elite military units. Women were not allowed to serve in combat roles — including both the SEALs and SWCC – until 2016. The SEALs were formally founded in 1962.

Naval Special Warfare spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Stroup confirmed to American Military Times that the changes aimed to reflect the growing pool of applicants who could potentially join the Navy SEALs, and was in no way an indication that they were lowering standards for admissions.

“Naval Special Warfare continues to deliberately develop a culture of tactical and ethical excellence that reflects the nation we represent, and that draws upon the talents of the all-volunteer force who meet the standards of qualification as a SEAL or SWCC,” Stroup told the outlet.

While Stroup confirmed that no woman to date has joined the SEALs or SWCC, one woman did come close when she became the first in history to complete the Navy SEAL officer assessment and selection process, according to Military.com. Ultimately, she was not selected for a SEAL contract.