GLENDORA, Calif. – The largest food hall in the San Gabriel Valley is finally open, but not without experiencing some pandemic problems first. As an indoor establishment, there were many guidelines to be followed, with some vendors not able to sell at this time.

The founders of the Glendora Public Market were hoping for a grander welcome into the community with all businesses in service, but they are rolling with the pandemic punches.

What You Need To Know The Glendora Public Market is the largest food hall in the San Gabriel Valley



Under pandemic health restrictions, only six vendors are permitted to open in the market



Currently, there are even fewer with some vendors not being able to meet health or financial requirements



The vendors that are operating are supporting one another as much as possible until normalcy is restored

Sue Robles, Regional Manager of The Taco Man, is practicing her plating in their new, but still empty location in the market.



“We weren’t able to open, but we made the best of it,” said Robles.



This is The Taco Man’s fourth location in SoCal and it was no easy feat to get this far. Robles said, “The pandemic doesn’t help with anything that is going on. There are different standards we have to have like spit proof glass and how many people are allowed inside. Then the six feet is another thing."



The Taco Man didn’t pass the last Health Department check because of minor construction issues and the restaurant was not able to fix them in time for the last-minute opening of the market on September 26.



Community Manager of Glendora Public Market, Jason Hsiao said they weren’t the only ones. There has been a lot of confusion during the pandemic and the market only got the greenlight from L.A. County three days before the official opening date, which some restaurants weren’t prepared for.



“We did a lot of research and worked with public health and the supervisors. They said you can only open with six vendors and you can’t have more because then you would be a mall and no one can come into the building,” said Hsiao.

So right now, only six vendors are permitted to be open, with some of those not yet ready to do so. One vendor even had to back out at the last minute, succumbing to pandemic financial setbacks.



Hsiao has been part of the project for years and couldn’t wait to open the reimagined Wonder Bread building that was vacant for a decade. He says it’s upsetting to see caution tape on chairs and restaurants with their lights off, but hopes they will soon get back to normal and be a hub for the community.



“Our vendors, I’m sure, wish they could put on a better showing. This is the hand we have been dealt. I’m sure customers are confused too. They probably think, ‘It looks cool, but everything’s closed. I’m hungry, but there’s nowhere to eat.’ It is what it is. Everybody is learning and adapting and fighting for a better day,” said Hsiao.



Robles is staying positive too. She says opening in a shared space during the pandemic makes it easier on the business. They don’t have to worry about a large overhead, plumbing, or cleaning and it helps get their name in front of more customers.



“The other vendors too. They are here to support us and we are here to support them. It’s a culture thing,” said Robles.



She expects The Taco Man will be ready to open in the next week or so. As for the other vendors, you can keep up with the openings on Glendora Public Market’s website.