KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX will try to successfully launch a Falcon 9 rocket tonight in what has been a week of postponements on the Space Coast because of weather or technical issues.

What You Need To Know SpaceX Falcon 9 to carry GPS satellite for U.S. Space Force; Launch window opens at 9:43 p.m.



Several launch attempts for other missions have been called off this week





SpaceX also will try again to launch another Starlink mission Saturday morning





COMPLETE COVERAGE: Space News | Rocket Launch Schedule

SpaceX will try to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the GPS III SV04 satellite for the U.S. Space Force tonight from Kennedy Space Center. The launch window runs from 9:43 p.m. to 9:58 p.m.

The first stage of the rocket will attempt to land on a drone ship out at sea after the launch.

The launch has been pushed back repeatedly this week as both SpaceX and United Launch Alliance dealt with weather and technical issues that postponed launching other missions: a Starlink mission for SpaceX, and a ULA Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying a spy satellite.

Weather for the SpaceX's GPS mission tonight is looking good. The 45th Space Wing says the launch has a 70 percent chance of good weather.

SpaceX will try on Saturday morning to launch the Falcon 9 rocket carrying a batch of Starlink satellites. That launch is set for 8:29 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center.

No word on when ULA will attempt to launch the Delta IV Heavy rocket again.