SANFORD, Fla. — You’d never know he’s coming.

What You Need To Know Event Begins at 7 p.m. at Orlando Sanford International Airport



Tickets available on Trump campaign website; doors open at 4 p.m.



Sanford resident: “He’s going to pull them in from 30 miles away"

Downtown Sanford on Thursday revealed no sign that the president was coming to town for a Friday night campaign event.

No banners or flags. No Make American Great Again. No red, white and blue.

You even had to look hard to find a Trump/Pence campaign poster on somebody’s yard.

But sure enough: President Donald Trump is coming.

“When’s he going to be here?” asked one of five mostly 30-something men at a table outside Sanford Brewing Company.

Trump is scheduled to appear at a rally at 7 p.m. at Orlando Sanford International Airport, where he appeared in 2016 and drew a reported 10,000 supporters.

The president will return to a county that, over time, has gone from a Republican stronghold to a bona fide battleground, where Trump beat Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton by less than 2 percentage points in the 2016 election.

And Sanford is more diverse than many Trump bastions, with a Black population of about 26 percent.

But the president maintains his share of supporters here.

“They all know he’s coming,” said Trump supporter Tammy Sharp, owner of Torch One Cigar Bar in Sanford’s historic downtown. “I had several (customers) ask me: ‘Was I going to see him?’”

She said she won’t be able to make it because she has a cigar bar to run. But she likes her president.

“I like the directness,” Sharp said. “I don't always appreciate the approach. Sometimes, I wish he would drop his Twitter account.”

Sharp owns the cigar bar with husband Tyrone Butler, who said he prefers Democratic challenger Joe Biden. So he won’t be attending the rally, either.

“I think Trump is more for himself and his supporters than the people as a whole,” Butler said. “I think that’s the problem that we’re having in the United States. If we learned to be a whole, we could do a lot of things.”

Two doors down the street, Trump supporter Tom Morris sat at an outside table and did paperwork for Manikins Lounge, one of five businesses he says he runs. Next to him stood a mannequin of Trump, which Morris says he protects.

“He's been punched, knocked on the ground,” he said. “Him being out here has been a little bit problematic, but he’s also a conversation piece — you know, people come by and laugh and take pictures with him.”

Morris said he supports Trump for a simple reason.

“I'm a businessman,” he said. “So, from a business point of view, it doesn't really matter who it is. It's just that he takes better care tax-wise of people who are in business.”

A few blocks away, Shepard Burr was visiting a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris campaign site. No, he won’t be going to the rally.

“What he does, just incites people, gets them going, like a cheer rally before a football game,” Burr, a 31-year-resident of Sanford, said of Trump.

But he gave the Trump campaign its due. He called attendance at the 2016 Sanford rally “impressive” and said he expects another big crowd on Friday.

The Trump campaign says doors open at 4 p.m. for the 7 p.m. event. Supporters can register for up to two tickets per mobile number, according to his campaign website.

Tickets are subject to a first-come, first-served basis, the campaign says.

“He’s going to pull them in from 30 miles away,” Burr said of Trump. “Everybody from Umatilla to St. Cloud is going to be coming in.”