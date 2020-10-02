President Donald Trump's and Melania Trump's coronavirus cases will count as Florida resident cases, a Washington official told CNN on Friday.

The president and first lady changed their permanent residence to Palm Beach, Florida, last year, and coronavirus cases are counted according "to an individual's self-reported permanent residency," the Florida Department of Health told CNN.

The District of Columbia "only includes its own residents within its case total," said LaToya Foster, a spokeswoman for DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, in an email to the network.

“The White House physician will do their own contact tracing and provide guidance to impacted individuals as has been the practice throughout the pandemic," she said.