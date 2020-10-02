WINTER SPRINGS Fla. — With masks becoming a part of our daily lives during the coronavirus pandemic, many have struggled with how to effectively communicate and relate to one another with their mouths covered up.

One Central Florida group took action, developing a prototype for masks with a clear mouthpiece that makes facial expressions visible.

“Having face masks from COVID that have blocked the view of reading lips and seeing facial expressions has been a true detriment, and people needed a way around that,” said Dennis Dulniak, a member and officer of the local chapter of Lions Club International. The nonprofit organization coordinates a wide variety of service projects and volunteer efforts.

Dulniak serves as secretary of the Central Florida chapter’s hearing board, which works to help people who are hard of hearing. In the last three months, Dulniak said he’s distributed more than 1,200 clear face masks and face shields to people who requested them — free of charge.

Although the project began as an effort to help people who are hard of hearing and need to read lips, Dulniak said it’s since expanded quite a bit. The masks have also been requested by individuals with other special needs, who depend on seeing others’ facial expressions to communicate effectively, he said.

Dulniak has a personal connection to the issue: His wife lives in a memory care facility with early-onset Alzheimer’s. For months during the pandemic, Dulniak’s time with her was limited to Google Duo calls and a couple of distanced visits held through a window.

“As I’ve learned, my wife ... needs to see the fact that people have expressions behind these masks,” Dulniak said.

“Just Someone Who Can Sew”

The project all began thanks to fellow Lions Club member Liz Savage, a retired health care worker who decided, once the pandemic hit, to make use of a skill she already had to help others.

“I just realized back in April that I could still sew, and that I needed to do something for the community and our neighbors,” Savage said.

She said she pulled out a sewing machine she hadn’t used in four years and got to work. Beginning by sewing regular masks, eventually she developed a prototype with a clear mouthpiece that she presented to the Lions Club hearing board. It was accepted as a service project the group would provide.

“I went through probably about 15 [prototypes] before I actually got one right,” Savage said.

Now, 23 volunteer sewers in the Central Florida region work to produce the masks, and three sewing machines have been donated to the cause, Savage said.

In addition to heading up the sewing charge, Savage also helps teach others how to sew the masks.

She recently held a training session in her home for four University of Central Florida medical students — the majority of whom had never sewn before, but “they mastered it,” Savage said. The students used a 1956 Singer sewing machine — described by Savage as “a work of art” — to make seven masks by the end of the session.

Savage is humble about her sewing expertise.

“I’m not a seamstress, I'm just someone who can sew and saw a need out there,” she said.

Even Santa Claus Wears A Mask

Dulniak spends part of each day sorting through orders and carefully selecting masks that he hopes will suit the people requesting them. The masks are made from a variety of fabrics — some plaid, some solid, some decorated with musical notes and other patterns.

Mask mandates are no longer enforceable in localities throughout Florida as of Sept. 25, when Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state would move into Phase 3 of its reopening plan.

But many people still plan to don masks when they’re out and about, even Santa Claus.

Mike Hilliard has been a Santa Claus in Central Florida for almost 20 years, specializing in paying visits to children who are disadvantaged in some way. After hearing about Dulniak’s clear mask initiative on WFME, Hilliard reached out to request some Christmas-themed masks for himself as he preps for the holiday season.

“He just got those [masks] … and he’s ecstatic,” Dulniak said with a smile.