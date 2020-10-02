Tamika Dunkley is heading into her new cafe and market, to prepare for their second week since opening to the Kingston community.

Seasoned Delicious Foods opened their storefront on September 26 after encouragement from supporters who have been buying their spices, sauces and condiments since they started that operation in 2016.

While she stocks the shelves inside, her husband is outside preparing jerk chicken. With the strong, flavorful scents of Jamaica emanating through the air, she is proud to provide a platform for the community to sell their products.

"It's 90% at least minority women-owned businesses that are displayed here," she said.

The Dunkleys have assisted many of those businesses through their non-profit Seasoned Gives. They started the organization to provide people of color with start-up business support, something they said did not exist in the area before.

The store runs a ‘Support Your Neighbor’ program, allowing the community to donate food products to Kingston residents who are in need of groceries. The products, seen here, are free to anyone who needs it. @SPECNewsHV pic.twitter.com/er72mbLPsW — dominic mckenzie (@DominicM_) October 2, 2020

"We really started Seasoned Gives to help fill that void, and to help people along the way,” she said. “If we don’t know the answer, we try to pair you with somebody that does, or make phone calls to pair you with somebody who can really get you connected.”

Anrika Colbourne is one such beneficiary. She owns 1 N’ Only Cakes, a pastry business in Kingston.

"My experience with them has been absolutely great. They gave me this wonderful opportunity to have my product in a store, and it’s just been booming since then. It’s been good," Colbourne said.

Her cakes are selling out every time she restocks, which leaves her with a pleasant feeling.

"I just wanted to do something for myself. I started in the basement of my parents’ house in Kingston, and I’m here now. I’m doing something good," she said.

Dunkley is grateful to have this opportunity, something she said is her life’s calling.

"I’m a nurse by trade, and it's imperative that I help people and I give back," she said. "It’s been a blessing for me as much as her, to be honest."