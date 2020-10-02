BURLINGTON, Wis.— Thursday morning was a soggy day to be at an apple orchard. A morning burst of rain made conditions far from ideal for apple picking or selling apple filled treats. However, Charles McGonegal didn’t care, because his apple-focused work was focused indoors.

McGonegal owns AeppelTreow Winery and Distillery in western Kenosha County.

For the past 20 years, McGonegal has been making apple-based hard cider and wine. In recent years, the popularity of hard cider has soared.

“When we started back in 2001, there were roughly 40 other dedicated hard cideries around the country. The last estimate I saw a number on at CiderCon was 840. Almost all of that in the prior three or four years," says McGonegal.

AeppelTreow works in partnership with Brightonwoods Orchard, which provides them with a variety of apples to make cider, some of which work far better for cider making than for baking or other more traditional applications. Many of the varieties have long histories.

“We do blends from antique apples that our orchard partner Brightonwoods grows specially for us, bitter apples from England and France, hard apples from Colonial America," says McGonegal.

As he continues to make cider, McGonegal hopes that he has a chance to inspire people to learn more about the wide variety of apples that exist and appreciate their history in the process.