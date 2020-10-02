NEW YORK — Actor Rick Moranis, best known for his appearance in the original 1984 “Ghostbusters” movie, was the victim of an assault in New York City on Thursday.

What You Need To Know Actor Rick Moranis of "Ghostbusters" fame was assaulted in New York City on Thursday morning



Officials called the incident a "random unprovoked assault"



Video surveillance shows an unidentified person punching Moranis in the head before walking away



New York's Crime Stoppers task force is offering up to a $2,500 reward for tips leading to the suspect's arrest

The actor was sucker punched by an unknown assailant while walking on a sidewalk near New York’s Central Park, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt and a backpack hitting the 67-year-old “Ghostbusters” star and knocking him to the ground around 7:24 a.m. Thursday.

The attack happened just a few blocks from the Central Park West apartment building where Moranis’ character lived in the movie.

Moranis took himself to the hospital and later went to a police station to report the incident, according to the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the incident and did so on condition of anonymity.

The news sparked outrage from many in the media industry, with many of Hollywood’s elite expressing concern for Moranis’ wellbeing.

Chris Evans, star of the “Captain America” movies, tweeted that his “blood is boiling” after hearing the news.

My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis. https://t.co/VXBbTjdDwa — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 2, 2020

Messages seeking comment were left with Moranis’ representatives. In a statement obtained by CBS2 from Moranis’ management team, the 67-year-old is reportedly “fine, but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes,” the outlet said.

Police released surveillance video of the assault in seeking the public’s help to find the attacker, but did not say Moranis was the victim because of privacy concerns. Police describe the incident as a “random unprovoked assault.”

The city’s Crime Stoppers task force is offering a $2,500 reward for tips that lead to the suspect’s arrest.

Moranis was attacked while walking south on Central Park West. The assailant fled northbound. Moranis suffered back, hip, neck and head pain, though the full extent of his injuries was not clear, the official said.

Moranis shot to fame in the 1980s as a star of the sketch comedy series “Second City Television,” before landing roles in blockbuster movies like “Ghostbusters,” “Spaceballs” and “Honey I Shrunk the Kids.” He put acting aside in the last 1990s to focus on raising his children, but has made occasional appearances since.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.