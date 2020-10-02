ORLANDO, Fla. – Theme parks have either canceled or scaled back their Halloween experiences because of the ongoing pandemic. But SeaWorld Orlando is still rockin' its Halloween event with new ways to interact.

Here are five things to know about SeaWorld’s Spooktacular.

1. The park's popular daytime celebration returns, just with limited capacity, distancing, and mask requirements.

2. Trick-or-treating? You bet. “We've developed a system where it's contactless trick-or-treating,” said Events and Festivals Leader Matt Ashman. “We have our candy luge ... It's kind of like getting that gumball from the gumball machine.”

3. “We have everything that we've had in the past, we just may have a barrier between our characters and our guests.”

4. Children are encouraged to wear a costume! New for 2020 is a Halloween Maze. Capacity here is also limited to promote social distancing. Also new is Cookie Decorating with Cookie Monster.

5. The daytime Halloween fun is every Saturday and Sunday through November 1. The Craft Beer Festival has been extended, running Fridays through Sundays until November 1 as well.