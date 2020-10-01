SANFORD, Fla. — With just about a month before what's sure to be a historic presidential election, President Donald Trump is returning to Florida on Friday to rally his supporters and urge them to head to the polls.

Trump's campaign rally is at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford. Doors were scheduled to open at 4 p.m. for a 7 p.m. rally.

It's the second visit to the battleground state of Florida in as many weeks for the president. He was in Jacksonville just last week for a rally at Cecil Airport.

Florida is critical for Trump's re-election bid. Democratic rival Joe Biden was in the Tampa and Central Florida areas just two weeks ago.

Spectrum News has a team of reporters and photographers on the ground covering the president's visit. Check back here as they bring you up-to-the-minute images and dispatches from inside and outside the Sanford rally.

Live Updates From Spectrum News Reporters