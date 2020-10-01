WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump administration has proposed further slashing the number of refugees the United States accepts to a new record low in the coming year.

What You Need To Know President Trump's administration submitted a proposal late Wednesday that would cut refugee admissions to a record low



The proposal would allow for a maximum of 15,000 refugees to be admitted during fiscal year 2021



The proposal also includes specific allocations for refugees who have been persecuted due to religion



Trump froze refugee admissions in March amid the coronavirus pandemic

In a notice sent to Congress late Wednesday, the administration said it intended to admit a maximum of 15,000 refugees in fiscal year 2021, just 34 minutes ahead of the statutory deadline at midnight to provide such notice.

That’s 3,000 fewer than the 18,000 ceiling the administration had set for fiscal year 2020 — which was already the lowest number since the start of the U.S. Refugee Program.

The proposed cut does include “specific allocations for people who have suffered or fear persecution on the basis of religion,” including, “Iraqis whose assistance to the United States has put them in danger; for refugees from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras; and for refugees from Hong Kong, Cuba, and Venezuela,” according to the State Department.

The proposal will now be reviewed by Congress, where there are strong objections to the cuts, but lawmakers will be largely powerless to force changes.

The State Department also announced last week that it would no longer provide some statistical information on refugee resettlement, sparking more concerns.

Advocates say the Trump administration is dismantling a program that has long enjoyed bipartisan support and has been considered a model for protecting the world’s most vulnerable people.

The more than 16.5% reduction was announced shortly after President Donald Trump vilified refugees as an unwanted burden at a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota, where he assailed his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. He claimed Biden wants to flood the state with foreigners.

“Biden will turn Minnesota into a refugee camp, and he said that — overwhelming public resources, overcrowding schools and inundating hospitals. You know that. It’s already there. It’s a disgrace what they’ve done to your state,” Trump told supporters.

Trump froze refugee admissions in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, citing a need to protect American jobs as fallout from the coronavirus crashed the economy.

Since taking office, Trump has slashed the number of refugees allowed into the country by more than 80%, reflecting his broader efforts to drastically reduce both legal and illegal immigration. According to the Migration Policy Institute, Trump’s administration has made over 400 executive actions on immigration in under four years.

The U.S. allowed in just over 10,800 refugees — a little more than half of the 18,000 cap set by Trump for 2020 — before the State Department suspended the program because of the coronavirus.

Trump’s opponent in the presidential race, former Vice President Joe Biden, put forward a lengthy proposal this summer that mainly aims to dismantle the many changes President Trump has made to the nation’s immigration system.

“Trump has waged an unrelenting assault on our values and our history as a nation of immigrants,” a statement on Biden’s campaign website reads. “It’s wrong, and it stops when Joe Biden is elected president.”

The Democratic nominee for president reiterated his position during the Democratic National Convention, where he said in part: "If I'm elected president, we're going to immediately end Trump's assault on the dignity of immigrant communities. We're going to restore our moral standing in the world and our historic role as a safe haven for refugees and asylum-seekers.”

Biden’s campaign has not yet commented on Trump’s most recent proposal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.