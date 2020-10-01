Among other things, the COVID-19 pandemic has made many of us especially appreciative of filled shelves at grocery stores. It was a frenzy at first when the outbreak began back in the spring, and now some items are still hard to come by, but for the most part, it’s back to normal shopping for customers.

Garrett Hutchins has worked at Chanatry’s in Utica for six years. The start of the pandemic caused a business he never experienced before.

“I remember that first initial shock where we started quarantine. It was crazy. Toilet paper, that whole aisle was wiped out,” he said.

Not anymore. Instead, other items like chicken broth are flying off the shelves, but that’s pretty normal for this time of year, and staff know to prepare for it.

Chanatry’s’ General Manager Steve Brooks said they’re continuing to try to stock up.

“We’re still trying to buy as much of the cleaning supplies and paper goods as we can," Brooks said. "Transitioning to fall now, people are going to be doing a lot more soups now, so we’re trying to get in the broths and the ingredients for stuff like that.”

And Chanatry’s’ workers will keep filling shelves as fast as they can.