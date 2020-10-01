TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Hundreds of new laws go into effect October 1 across Florida.

Among the more significant ones, law enforcement can now make warrantless arrests for indecent exposure; it is now a third-degree felony to claim military service without serving; and importing, exporting and selling shark fins is now illegal.

What You Need To Know List of new laws take effect October 1 in Florida



Among new laws: no shark finning, new specialty license plates



Other new laws include "stolen valor," expansion projects at Florida airports

Also, most specialty license plates now have a $25 fee and new plates have been added.

Among the measures becoming law Thursday: