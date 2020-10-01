BUSHNELL, Fla. — A Russian hacked Sumter County School District’s computer network nearly two years ago and got credit cards linked to the district’s bank account issued to three U.S. conspirators, investigators said.

The three schemers, who racked up more than $200,000 in charges for electronics, were punished in recent months after each admitted guilt in plea agreements with federal prosecutors.

They pleaded guilty to one charge each of using an unauthorized access device (credit card).

Josten Rakeem-Hassan Brown, 28, of Greenville, South Carolina, was sentenced to 20 months in prison on September 25.

Kenbee Omari Hughey, 41, of Detroit, Michigan, was ordered on July 22 to spend 15 months in federal prison.

A first-time offender, Dejon Romans Brown, 22, of Puyallup, Washington, was sentenced on September 11 to time he’s already served behind bars.

The maximum possible punishment for the crime is 10 years in prison.

The schemers have to serve three years of supervised release and pay back their share of the fraudulent charges.

Richard A. Shirley, the superintendent of Sumter County’s school district, told Spectrum News on Wednesday the scheme didn’t hurt the district’s finances.

“The credit card charges were disputed by the district and Sumter has not paid any money,” Shirley said in an email. “Not sure if the thieves will repay but we certainly will be aggressive bringing this to closure at no cost to the district. We also have cyber insurance that covers matters such as this.”

After the cyber-attack, the district made changes, though Shirley declined to provide specifics.

“Some changes were made but (I) can’t really discuss the details,” he noted. “We also switched credit card companies due to security and other compliance issues.”

Records show the Russian hacker attacked the school district’s computer network in Bushnell on December 21, 2018, using malicious software. Staffers were off at the time because of the holiday break.

“The cyber-attack compromised the computers and allowed for the perpetrator to acquire the log-in and password for a bank account held for the school district at Regions Bank,” prosecutors wrote in court documents.

The bank issued five credit cards in the names of people who never worked for the school district.

The cards were distributed among the scammers.

“The defendants then used the credit cards to purchase tens of thousands of dollars in electronic equipment, including cellphones and tablet computers,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said in a statement.

They collectively spent $206,094.

“Following the fraudulent purchases, the defendants sent the electronics to another accomplice, who then resold the items in the United States and internationally.”

The FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael P. Felicetta prosecuted.