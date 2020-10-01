Getting a cut and giving charity a cut of the profits: That was the deal at Saving Face Barbershop in August.

“We gave $2 of every service,” said Anthony Nappa, the owner of Saving Face Barbershop. “Also, people voluntarily donated. We raffled off an HP Chromebook with a backpack and bunch of school supplies.”

Nappa has been raising money for 10 years through his "Barber-Q" event. But, the COVID-19 pandemic put this year’s celebration on hold. Nappa was determined to keep the tradition alive.

“People really banded together, and came through, and donated the most yet,” said Nappa. “We’re just super excited to say that. It’s a testament to people even during adversity being willing to give.”

Nappa and his employees collected $7,185 from all three locations in Manlius, Camillus, and Saratoga Springs. These donations will help some of the most vulnerable children in Onondaga County.

Nappa, with co-owner Taylor Horsman, presented the check to Colleen Merced, the executive director of the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center.

“It’s a great feeling, knowing that the community has pulled together and really shows their support and how much they do care about the children in the community,” said Merced. “I always said child abuse is everybody’s problem.”

Merced says in a tough year, this money goes a long way. The pandemic has cost the Center about 40 percent of its normal donations from fundraisers, and the need is as great as ever.

“Our calls seem to be up again, back to where they were before,” said Merced. “Some calls are higher than others. We’ve seen an increase in physical abuse cases.”

Merced blames the pandemic, and says they’re continuing to offer services to families. It’s assistance that Nappa says is crucial to help the many children suffering.

“Being a parent myself, I can completely emphasize in helping kids in any way possible,” said Nappa. “To be a part of that, even just a small part of that, is incredibly gratifying.”

Nappa hopes his work for charity, and at the shop, creates a buzz that convinces others to chip in as well.