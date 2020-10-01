WASHINGTON, D.C. — Department of Homeland Security officials were reportedly directed to speak sympathetically about Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with fatally shooting two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse is charged with fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August



The 17-year-old's legal team is arguing he acted in self-defense



Also, an attorney for Rittenhouse is planning to sue Joe Biden and his campaign for using an image of Rittenhouse in a tweet about white supremacists

NBC News reported Thursday that it has obtained internal talking points distributed to DHS officials that suggest they note in media interviews that Rittenhouse “took his rifle to the scene of the rioting to help defend small business owners."

They were also instructed to say that "Kyle was seen being chased and attacked by rioters before allegedly shooting three of them, killing two” and that “Subsequent video has emerged reportedly showing that there were 'multiple gunmen' involved, which would lend more credence to the self-defense claims,'” according to the report.

It’s unclear whether the directions came from the White House or the DHS press office.

Three former Homeland Security officials, including two who worked in Republican administrations, told NBC News it was unusual for law enforcement officials to be directed to weigh in on a case before investigations had concluded.

"It is as unprecedented as it is wrong," said Peter Boogaard, a DHS spokesman during the Obama administration.

Despite the talking points, NBC News noted that Homeland Security officials have not gone as far as to support Rittenhouse. The network cited a tweet from acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli in which he said the case shows "the complexities involved in an investigation and why it can take some time to reach conclusions."

While as Americans we are naturally antsy and want things concluded quickly, cases like this show the complexities involved in an investigation and why it can take some time to reach conclusions.



Interviews With Alleged Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse https://t.co/kSbPQLudYs — Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) August 27, 2020

A Homeland Security spokesperson told NBC the agency "does not comment on alleged leaked documents."

Rittenhouse, who allegedly part of an armed group called to protect businesses from rioting arsonists, is charged with using a Smith & Wesson AR-15-style .223 rifle to fatally shoot two protesters and wound a third during protests in August in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The law 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, is fighting extradition to Wisconsin. His lawyer says Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense.

President Donald Trump has expressed sympathy for Rittenhouse, saying last month the teen “was trying to get away from them” and “probably would have been killed” if he hadn’t opened fire. Rittenhouse has also been hailed as a patriot by some conservative media figures, and a Christian crowdfunding site has raised more than $500,000 for his legal defense.

Meanwhile, an attorney for Rittenhouse has announced plans to sue Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his campaign for libel after Biden tweeted a video that included Rittenhouse’s image and the message: “There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night.”

The video featured the segment from Tuesday night’s presidential debate in which Trump was asked whether he would condemn white nationalists and militia groups.

There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTW1vUV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

“On behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse, I shall sue @JoeBiden & Biden/Harris Campaign for libel,” the lawyer, Lin Wood, tweeted. “I am partisan in 20/20 supporting @realDonaldTrump. I am non-partisan trial lawyer who aggressively pursues truth to achieve justice.”

Wood's tweet goes on to reference a widely circulated and debunked conspiracy theory about Biden wearing a hearing aid that doubled as a "hidden earpiece" to aid him during Tuesday's presidential debate. The conspiracy theory made the rounds on Facebook ahead of the debate.

Spectrum News has reached out to the Biden campaign for comment.