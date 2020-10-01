Hundreds of workers could be headed back to Remington Arms soon, now that a buyer has been approved.

State Senator James Seward says he's spoken with the Roundhill Group, which purchased the company's plant in Ilion.

He says they're committed to restoring the Remington name and operating the plant.

Seward says 200 workers are expected to be recalled within the next 30 to 60 days, and he anticipates more growth after that.

Seward says he and the other lawmakers with the Mohawk Valley Nine expect to have a formal meeting with the new owners soon.