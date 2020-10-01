GREENSBORO, N.C. — A revamped initiative will help minority-owned businesses thrive in Greensboro.

The Chamber of Commerce first introduced the Minority Business Accelerator Program three years ago, but the group recently announced a new partnership with Interise. The company networks small businesses with bigger companies to give them resources to expand capacity.

The chamber’s Vice President of Leadership, Diversity and Inclusion, Niketa Greene says, “We are looking for companies that are already positioned for growth, that have had success, and are scaling their company and expanding already. With a little assistance, with a little education, they could really move on to that higher level of growth.”

The pandemic has been tough on business owners. The program’s newest group will begin working in early 2021. David Small owns an aerial video production company, as well as a solar panel company. He’s looking forward to taking part in the MBA program.

“It’s going to change the game for a lot of minority business owners. It’s going to give us another level on the playing field. Not only can we expose some of the great things that we offer,” he explains, “but really put a spotlight on Greensboro and show the communities, other states, other cities that this is what you can do to support small business, local business, and your minority business community.”

Applications are not yet open, but for more information, reach out to Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Niketa Greene at ngreene@greensboro.org.