Bars and restaurants have been given the go ahead to let the music play.

Back in August, the State Liquor Authority said businesses were not allowed to advertise or charge for live music.

The Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo just won a suit where that regulation was deemed unconstitutional.

The 443 Social Club & Lounge in Syracuse was just one venue affected by these changes.

Co-Owner Julie Leone says it's a big win for bars across the state, but they're still going to continue to take precautions.

"We're just gonna continue to be careful. I think it's a very, very good sign; we're very excited it will make life a ton easier for us, but I would like to make sure that it really does work for all of us," said Leone.

Bars and restaurants hosting musicians must continue to follow the capacity and health guidelines.