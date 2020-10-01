ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As thousands of people across Central Florida are out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, numbers on Wall Street don’t seem to match the struggles of families.

Most stocks have rebounded from sharp dives back in March and April, some to pre-pandemic levels.

The same cannot be said for the finances in a lot of American households.

Now at home most of the time, Charissa Ward stays busy taking care of her family, but she hasn’t been able to bring a paycheck home to her family since the pandemic began.

“I’m used to working — I’ve been working since I was 15 — so me not having a place to go to work is a lot of stress you’re not used to,” Ward said.

Ward worked as a server at the Hollywood Brown Derby at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but she is on an indefinite furlough now.

“I was guaranteeing an income that could sustain everything,” Ward said. “Now it’s like, it’s very difficult to decide what you need to do, what you can’t do and not know how long it’s going to go for.”

Ward is one of thousands of local hospitality workers who’ve lost work. The unemployment rate in Orange County is hovering at about 11 percent. It’s been about 15 percent in Osceola County. But stocks on Wall Street — including Disney’s stock — have mostly rebounded from the deep dive they took back at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The stock market’s looking forward,” according to Sean Snaith, director of the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Economic Forecasting.

Wall Street looks so much different than Main Street right now because investors are regaining confidence, he said.

“I think that’s the reason for the big disconnect,” Snaith said. “The markets are trying to look toward the future, whereas most economic data we get from government sources is coming from the past.”

It’s hard for Ward to have much confidence in the financial future of her family these days. No matter how much she does for her husband and three kids, she said she can’t take care of them like she used to – financially.

“When I see people tell me the stock market’s doing great, I’m like, ‘People are hungry and they’re wanting to pay their bills and they can’t,’ so let me know how that goes with the stock market because that’s not the reality of people,” Ward said.

Unemployment checks help a little, but hardly cover all the bills, Ward said. Her family is relying heavily on her husband’s income, but she said that’s not enough. She’s part of the union, so at this point, she believes she’ll have a job to go back to at some point. But it’s unclear when she’ll be returning to work.

“I know I’ll go back to work eventually, just when?” Ward said. “It could be six months. It could be a year. You don’t know when it’s going to be.

“There’s a long way to go before we’re going to bounce back from this.”