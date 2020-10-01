State Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down individuals they believe are passing off fake $100 bills at local businesses throughout the Hudson Valley.

A man used two counterfeit $100 dollar bills in the CARE thrift shop last Wednesday



The Dutchess County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident

Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County, or CARE, takes care of dozens of cats and dogs at a time. They offer medical care, food, and shelter for animals in need of homes.

To fund their rescue efforts, CARE runs a thrift store in Wappingers Falls. Last Wednesday, a man came in and passed off two counterfeit $100 dollar bills with the same serial number.​

"It's sad, sad for the animals," said Jill Stanton of CARE of Dutchess County. "I don’t even know why someone would even come in and do that."

All of the proceeds from the store go directly to the care of the animals. The man who they caught on surveillance video only purchased a few items, so he received at least $80 in change per bill, dealing a major financial blow to the rescue group.

"It goes straight to the animals and $200 would cost anywhere from 15 to 20 bags of dog food to 20 plus cans of dog food," said Stanton.

CARE reported the incidents to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Department who opened an investigation. New York State Police are also investigating a man and a woman seen on surveillance footage who passed off counterfeit $100 dollar bills at Tantillo’s Farm Market in Gardiner and several other businesses in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties.

It’s unknown if they were involved in the counterfeit bills passed off at the CARE store, but State Police say there are multiple ongoing counterfeit cases throughout the region.

"I'm just hoping the person is caught and hopefully he feels that he did wrong," said Stanton. "These animals are in need and that's why we’re here to help them."

CARE is accepting monetary donations or donations of dog and cat food so they can continue caring for dogs and cats in need.