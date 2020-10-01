GREENVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina’s key role in the presidential race continues Tuesday with yet another high profile campaign visit.

Dr. Jill Biden will visit Greenville, North Carolina. So far there are no further details on time and location. This will be one of the first visits to Eastern North Carolina for either campaign. So far, most of the visits have focused on the Triangle, Charlotte, and Greensboro areas.

It also comes the day before the vice presidential debate.

Dr. Biden has held virtual events in North Carolina, but this will be her first in-person visit in the general election. It follows a Greensboro visit Friday by Doug Emhoff, who is the husband of Kamala Harris.

Joe Biden recently made his first in-person visit to North Carolina at a small event in Charlotte. President Trump has made five visits in as many weeks, including larger rallies.