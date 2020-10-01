SEMINOLE COUNTY — Seminole County residents who are having a difficult time with employment during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon have a new opportunity to improve the skills they need to get a job.

Seminole County and Seminole State College are teaming up to help those who have been laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic and can’t find work. County leaders set aside CARES Act funding to provide certificates for workers to “upskill” or “reskill.”

The program is designed to get struggling workers back on the job in their own fields, or to learn new skills, and transfer to a different career path, Seminole leaders said. The program is free to Seminole County residents.

Residents can take classes for an accounting specialist, a business specialist, and an office support certificate.

“If anything, COVID has shown that we have to work differently," according to Dr. Cheryl Cicotti with the School of Business, Health, and Public Safety at Seminole State College. "We have to work smarter. So, this is some of the areas that they can do that in.”

There are 90 slots, so interested residents should apply to Seminole State now.

Classes begin October 19.