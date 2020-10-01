LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Spectrum News 1 has received the grand jury recordings from the Breonna Taylor case after a judge ordered Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release them. We are listening to and breaking down the 20+ hours of recordings submitted to Judge Ann Bailey Smith Friday.

What You Need To Know AG releases grand jury recordings from Breonna Taylor case



Recordings due by noon on Friday



Judge originally ordered the recordings be released by Wednesday, Cameron granted extension of two days



Spectrum News 1 is going through the 20+ hours of recordings

Judge Smith originally ordered the recordings be submitted Wednesday at noon; however, Cameron filed a motion Tuesday with the Jefferson Circuit Court, asking for an extension on the deadline to release the recordings. A judge granted him an extension of two days.

Cameron asked for the extension so that his office could "redact personal identifiers of any named person, and to redact both the names and personal identifiers of any private citizen."

During the arraignment of former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison Monday, Judge Smith ordered the release of the tapes. Hankison, who pleaded not guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment, is the only officer involved in the death of Breonna Taylor to face charges. Cameron subsequently agreed to comply, despite his concern that the recordings' release would compromise the ongoing federal investigation into Taylor's death.

