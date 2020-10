CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Amazon says it will hire more than 1,000 people for a sort center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday that the e-commerce giant opened its new 600,000-square-foot sort center on Sept. 20.

The company said it will bring in 1,100 full- and part-time workers to the facility.

Hiring has begun and positions are still available at both the new Charlotte sort center as well as a Concord delivery station. The company said pay starts at $15 an hour plus benefits for full-time employees.

Amazon now has 17 sites in the state. The Seattle-based company said it has more than 6,000 employees in North Carolina.