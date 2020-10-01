NATIONWIDE — Airline industry officials say furloughs and layoffs may be on the way without more aid from the government.

The industry received $25 billion earlier this year from the first stimulus package but airline executives say tens of thousands of jobs are in jeopardy unless they get an additional $25 billion in funding to keep paying workers.

Even with stimulus negotiations moving forward in Congress, some say the damage is done. American Airlines plans to furlough 19,000 workers and United Airlines is considering cutting about 12,000.

"The last thing we want to do is furlough employees. That's why we have been fighting so hard for them to come to an agreement. At any rate, it's hard for me to tell you until we know where they are," American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said.

Industry leaders say airline job losses will be hard to re-fill because of the training and certification those workers need.