As of Thursday, October 1, commercial flight service will be suspended at Worcester Regional Airport until further notice.

Earlier this week, it was reported JetBlue had suspended service from the airport indefinitely. The airline had originally planned to resume service this fall.

Massport says private airline service will resume as normal at the aiport.

Both Jetblue and American Airlines suspended their flights from Worcester in June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Delta Airlines announced earlier this month they will suspend their flights from Worcester beginning Oct. 1.