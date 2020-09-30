ORLANDO, Fla. – After months of quiet, the Plaza Live in downtown Orlando will once again light up the stage with live music.

The music venue announced two different types of events starting in October.

What You Need To Know Plaza Live to resume live music



The venue will hold two events in October



Social distancing measures will be put in place

The first is called Front Porch Warm-up. On Thursday nights, starting on October 15, music performances will take over the front parking area of Plaza Live. Tickets will be sold in PODs, which are socially distant spaces with chairs provided. There will also be food and beverage trucks.

The second musical experience is called Escape to Palm Lounge. This will take place inside the venue, and performances will feature genres from folk, country, jazz, blues, and rock. This event will take place on October 30.

Parking will be free for both events.

The Plaza Live staff say they are following all health department precautions.

For more information and ticket sales, visit plazaliveorlando.org.