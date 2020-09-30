The Worcester Business Development Corporation was joined by project developers, as well as City and state elected leaders for the ceremony.

The 470,000 square foot park is expected to bring hundreds of jobs, and the city of Worcester is paying around $3 million in infrastructure costs to build a new roadway.

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito says a campus like this is more important now than ever.

“...When you think about the people that will come to work in these buildings to research and develop and build out and manufacture the treatments and therapies and things that will make a difference in people's lives. That's what this is all about. That's the mission of this effort,” Polito said.

Just last month, the WBDC announced that Webster-based Galaxy Life Sciences had signed on to build a clinical and commercial manufacturing facility in the park.

China-based Wuxi Biologics was the first to sign on to be the anchor tenant.Their facility is expected to open in 2022.