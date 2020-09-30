RALEIGH, N.C. – A Raleigh business wasted no time cashing in on last night’s fiery debate between President Donald Trump and candidate Joe Biden.



Wednesday, the House of Swank Clothing store printed T-shirts, masks, and other merchandise poking fun at Biden’s “Will you shut up, man?” remark.



Owner John Pugh says requests for the apparel are coming in from dozens of states across the country and even other countries like Canada and Sweden.



“We do a lot of one-offs, basically if someone says something stupid we’re pretty much on it, pretty much like that, we do everything in house so able to turn it around quickly and that just seemed like a natural feed for the times," says Pugh



