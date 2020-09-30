ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s a new haunt in town.

What You Need To Know Orlando Forum of Fear features haunted maze experience



Tunnel of the Damned comes from HHN veterans Patrick Braillard, Kim Gromoll



Visitors will venture through a maze filled with 20 masked actors



The event runs October 1-31

Patrick Braillard and Kim Gromoll, the masterminds who previously worked on many haunted houses at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights, have put together a haunted maze of their own.

Tunnel of the Damned opens October 1 at the Orlando Forum off International Drive.

The storyline for the maze is this: A mass has settled over the city of New York, preventing anyone or anything from getting in or getting out. But a portal has opened up in the Lincoln Tunnel and now you must go inside and help the military figure out what to do.

Before visitors enter the maze, they are briefed by a member of the military, who has some stern but important instructions, including keeping their face masks on and not touching anyone or anything. The measures are in place because of the real-life pandemic but have been weaved into the story.

Once inside, visitors will navigate through 480 feet of maze, going around sharp corners, bypassing blood splattered walls and other horrors as a loud, heavy-metal infused soundtrack blares overhead.

Visitors will also encounter 20 masked actors, who are ready to terrify those who dare to venture inside.

The maze will change twice over the course of its month-long run, going from “Tunnel of the Damned” to “City Overtaken” and then eventually “Apocalypse.”

Braillard and Gromoll spent six weeks putting the maze together, all the while hoping to offer horror fans a fun escape.

Tunnel of the Damned is part of the Orlando Forum of Fear event, which will also feature a séance dinner experience.

Everyone will be required to wear a face masks at the event, except when consuming food or drinks. Physical distancing measures will also be put in place for the séance dinner show as well as the maze.

The event runs through October 31.

For ticket information, click here.