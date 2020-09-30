A Las Vegas judge has signed off on an $800 million settlement agreement between MGM Resorts, its insurers and the more than 4,000 relatives and victims of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

On the eve of the third anniversary of the Las Vegas Route 91 shooting, Las Vegas District Court Judge Linda Marie Bell on Wednesday approved the good faith settlement in which MGM’s insurer will pay out $751 million and MGM $49 million to most of the claimants who opted into the settlement.

“The parties engaged in hard-fought litigation, reviewed extensive records, and evaluated their respective risks in continued litigation before reaching the settlement,” Bell said in the court order.

What You Need To Know Las Vegas Judge approves $800 million payout for 2017 Las Vegas shooting victims



MGM will pay out $49 million to the victims. MGM's insurer will pay out $751 million



The settlement comes three years after a gunman killed 58 people and injured 850 people during an outdoor country music concert on the Las Vegas strip



Victims could receive $5,000 to millions of dollars in the settlement, according to lawyers

The settlement comes nearly three years after gunman Stephen Paddock opened a window from his room on the 32nd floor at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and used several weapons to open fire at a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. The outdoor country music concert was held across the street from the Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip.

Paddock, 64, killed 58 people and injured more than 850 people. Paddock killed himself. More than half of those killed and an unknown number injured were from Southern California. According to the Los Angeles Times, 33 of the 58 killed were from various parts of Southern California.

It is unclear if the relatives of the deceased from Southern California or those injured were part of this lawsuit. A 225-page civil complaint filed on Sept. 9 had a line-by-line list of victims, only identified by their initials. The complaint sought compensatory and punitive damages and accused MGM of negligence, wrongful death, and liability in the 2017 shooting, according to the Associated Press.

MGM, the parent company of Mandalay Bay, and lawyers for the plaintiffs agreed on the settlement in October of last year.

Newport Beach-based law firm Robinson Calcagnie represented a third of the victims of the case.

Robinson Calcagnie officials said the money would provide crucial financial security for the victims and their families, including thousands of survivors who continue to experience physical and mental suffering after attending the country music festival.

“After years of hard-fought litigation and negotiation, we are thankful that Judge Bell has finalized this important settlement,” said Mark P. Robinson, Jr., founder of Robinson Calcagnie. “Our firm and the other leadership firms hope it helps victims and their families find some sense of closure and healing.”

It is unclear exactly how the monies will be divided among the claimants, and how much the attorneys will receive.

Two retired judges and a legal firm will serve as the account administrator, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press, citing one of the lawyers for the plaintiffs, said those who were severely and or permanently injured could recieve millions of dollars, while a person with unseen injuries and filed a claim would receive a minimum of $5,000.