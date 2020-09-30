LONDON — A British zoo has had to separate five foul-mouthed African gray parrots who keepers say were encouraging each other to swear.

Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade and Elsie joined Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre’s colony of 200 gray parrots in August, and soon revealed a penchant for blue language.

“We are quite used to parrots swearing, but we’ve never had five at the same time,” said the zoo’s chief executive, Steve Nichols. “Most parrots clam up outside, but for some reason these five relish it.”

Nichols said no visitors had complained about the parrots, and most found the situation funny.

“When a parrot tells tells you to ‘f*** off’ it amuses people very highly,” he said Tuesday. “It’s brought a big smile to a really hard year.”

Nichols said the parrots have been separated to save children’s ears. They were moved to different areas of the park so they don’t “set each other off,” he said.

"We were a little concerned about the children," Nichols told CNN. "Some visitors found it funny but with kids visiting at weekends, we decided to move them."

The Lincolshire Wildlife Park is home to over 1,000 rehomed parrots and parakeets, equivalent to a third of the U.K.'s total parrot population, according to its website. Gray parrots are only one of the center's 100-plus parrot species.

Fortunately, not all of the park's parrots share the same colorful language — but that's not to say they're boring. Earlier this year, another parrot at the center named Chico went viral for his rendition of Beyoncé's "If I Were a Boy."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.